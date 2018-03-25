Son Dakika Haberleri 25

ABD'de 1 milyondan fazla kişi 'silahlanmaya' karşı yürüdü

ABD'deki lise katliamlarının ardından birçok kentte 1 milyondan fazla kişi silah erişiminin kısıtlanması ve silaha karşı yeni yasal düzenlemeler yapılması talebiyle yürüyüş ve mitingler düzenledi.

ABD’nin başkenti Washington DC, gelmiş geçmiş en büyük gösterilerden birine bugün silahlanma kontrolü talebiyle sahne oldu.
 
'March For Our Lives' (Yaşamlarımız için Yürüyüş) gösterisine yüz binler katıldı. Gösteri, Vietnam Savaşı döneminden bu yana düzenlenen en büyük protestolardan biri olarak tarihe geçti.
 
 
''Silahları değil çocukları koruyun'' mesajlarının verildiği ülke çapındaki gösterilere ''Artık yetti'', ''Buraya kadar'' sloganları damga vurdu.
 
 
 
Silah karşıtı öğrenci hareketi sayesinde silah lobisiyle birlikte iktidar odaklarının da sarsılmaya başlandığı vurgulandı. Gençler 'dünyayı değiştirmek' için kollarını sıvadıklarını söyleyerek ABD'nin çok güçlü silah sanayi ve silah lobisine meydan okudu.
 
 
 
14 Şubat’ta Florida eyaletinin Parkland kentinde bir liseye düzenlenen silahlı saldırıda 17 kişinin ölümü sonrası ABD’nin dört bir yanından öğrenciler ve silah karşıtları Washington’da toplandı.
 
Beyaz Saray ve Kongre'yi kuşatan insan seli arasında kürsüye çıkan öğrenciler, daha okumayı öğrenmeden silah şiddetiyle tanıştıklarını, neler çektiklerini ve neden silah kontrolü talep ettiklerini anlattı.
 
 
 
Sadece başkent Washington değil 50 eyalet ve dünyanın dört bir yanında da 800 kardeş gösteri yapıldı.
 
 
 
​New York'taki yürüyüş ve gösteriye de on binlerce kişi katıldı.
 
 
 
Kentteki protestolara dünyaca ünlü İngiliz müzik grubu The Beatles'in üyelerinden Paul McCartney de 1980 yılında öldürülen üyeleri John Lennon'ın New York'ta kaldığı otelin önünde, ''Silah şiddetine son verebiliriz'' yazılı tişörtüyle destek verdi.
 
Öğrenciler aileleriyle birlikte silah karşıtı sloganlar eşliğinde lise katliamlarını protesto etti. ABD Başkanı Donald Trump ve ABD Kongresi'ne silah yasası ile ilgili değişiklik ve silah erişimine kısıtlama getirilmesi çağrısında bulundu.
 
Öğrencilerin büyük bir bölümünün kasım ayında yapılacak Kongre ara seçimlerinde seçmen olabilecek yaşa gelmesi ise denklemde önemli değişiklikler yaratabilir.“March for Our Lives” sayfasına göre silah kontrolü kampanyasında 3 milyon 800 bin dolar bağış toplanmış durumda.
 
(Sputnik)

