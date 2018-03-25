ABD'de 1 milyondan fazla kişi 'silahlanmaya' karşı yürüdü
ABD'deki lise katliamlarının ardından birçok kentte 1 milyondan fazla kişi silah erişiminin kısıtlanması ve silaha karşı yeni yasal düzenlemeler yapılması talebiyle yürüyüş ve mitingler düzenledi.
WE WILL WIN. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/IifZy72lno— Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) 24 Mart 2018
Aerial footage shows the turnout at various March for Our Lives across the US today https://t.co/sPJ25LfDKd pic.twitter.com/E230ciayf0— CNN (@CNN) 24 Mart 2018
Aerial footage shows the turnout at various March for Our Lives across the US today https://t.co/sPJ25LfDKd pic.twitter.com/E230ciayf0— CNN (@CNN) 24 Mart 2018
Emma Gonzalez.— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) 24 Mart 2018
The entire speech.
Watch. All. Of. It. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/AK47lWEkAM
Chicago student D'Angelo McDade: "We are survivors of a cruel and silent nation, a nation where freedom, justice, equality and purpose [are] not upheld… When will we as a nation understand that nonviolence is the way of life for a courageous people?" #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/9eAfc6p2HC— Democracy Now! (@democracynow) 24 Mart 2018
Thousands and thousands have filled Chicago’s Union Park. Speakers are recalling classmates and friends who have been killed in shootings in the city. pic.twitter.com/pAIfxtHKHR— Mitch Smith (@MitchKSmith) 24 Mart 2018
Bu yazıya ilk siz yorum yapın.
Yorumlar
Yorumlarınızı kendi özgür iradenizle yayınlamakta olup; bununla ilgili her türlü dolaylı ve doğrudan sorumluluğu tek başınıza üstlenmektesiniz. Yorum yaparak Toplum Kuralları ve Kullanım Koşulları'nı kabul etmiş sayılırsınız.