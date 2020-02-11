İSTANBUL 13°C / 7°C
Parçalı bulutlu, güneşli
İSTANBUL00:00
kalan süre
  • DOLAR
    6,0458
  • EURO
    6,603
  • ALTIN
    304.559
  • BIST100
    117806
  • Haberler
  • >
  • Dünya
  • >
  • İdlib'de muhalifler rejim helikopterini düşürdü
Dünya

İdlib'de muhalifler rejim helikopterini düşürdü

Suriye'de muhalifler İdlib'in Serakib bölgesinde Esad rejimine ait bir helikopteri vurdu. Helikopterin düşme anları ise birçok noktadan kaydedildi.

HABERİN
VİDEOSU
DHA11.02.2020  13:15 - Güncelleme: 11.02.2020  13:34

İdlib'de rejim helikopterinin düşürülme anı

Sivas'ta buzla kaplı gölde su samuru görüntülendi

Öne Çıkan Haberler

İlginizi Çekebilir

Hafter ve BAE'ye büyük şok
Hafter ve BAE'ye büyük şok

Hafter ve BAE'ye büyük şok

Korona virüs hakkında korkutan açıklama
Korona virüs hakkında korkutan açıklama

Korona virüs hakkında korkutan açıklama

Nokta atışıyla vuruldu
Nokta atışıyla vuruldu

Nokta atışıyla vuruldu

Dünyada liderler arasına sokacağız
Dünyada liderler arasına sokacağız

Dünyada liderler arasına sokacağız
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları gazete ve haber kaynaklarına aittir. İzin alınmadan, kaynak gösterilerek dahi iktibas edilemez.