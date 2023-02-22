İSTANBUL 15°C / 7°C
Parçalı bulutlu, güneşli
22 Şubat 2023 Çarşamba / 2 Saban 1444
Gece modu
İSTANBUL00:00
kalan süre
  • DOLAR
    18,8775
  • EURO
    20,0186
  • ALTIN
    1107.22
  • BIST100
    5071.41
ANA SAYFA
FOTO GALERİ
VİDEO GALERİ
SON DAKİKA
YAZARLAR
GÜNCEL
DÜNYA
EKONOMİ
SPOR
CANLI SKOR
AÇIK GÖRÜŞ
TEKNOLOJİ
YAŞAM
DİĞER
İLETİŞİM

Bizi Takip Edin

  • Haberler
  • >
  • Güncel
  • >
  • Türkiye'nin BM Daimi Temsilcisi Sedat Önal'dan önemli görüşme
Güncel

Türkiye'nin BM Daimi Temsilcisi Sedat Önal'dan önemli görüşme

Birleşmiş Milletler 77. Genel Kurul Başkanı Csaba Körösi, Türkiye'nin BM Daimi Temsilcisi Büyükelçi Sedat Önal ile görüştü.

AA22 Şubat 2023 Çarşamba 23:01 - Güncelleme:
Türkiye'nin BM Daimi Temsilcisi Sedat Önal'dan önemli görüşme
ABONE OL

Körösi, sosyal medya hesabından paylaştığı mesajında, Büyükelçi Önal'a depremler nedeniyle başsağlığı dileklerini ilettiğini ve Genel Kurulun desteğini teyit ettiğini belirtti.

Körösi, Önal ile aynı zamanda Su Konferansı ve sıfır atık konusunu ele aldıklarını kaydetti.

Popüler Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları gazete ve haber kaynaklarına aittir. İzin alınmadan, kaynak gösterilerek dahi iktibas edilemez.