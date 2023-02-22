Türkiye'nin BM Daimi Temsilcisi Sedat Önal'dan önemli görüşme

Körösi, sosyal medya hesabından paylaştığı mesajında, Büyükelçi Önal'a depremler nedeniyle başsağlığı dileklerini ilettiğini ve Genel Kurulun desteğini teyit ettiğini belirtti.

Körösi, Önal ile aynı zamanda Su Konferansı ve sıfır atık konusunu ele aldıklarını kaydetti.

Happy to welcome the new PR of Türkiye ����, Amb. Sedat Önal.



I expressed my condolences for the tragic loss of life & damage from the recent earthquakes & assured the GA's support in the humanitarian response.



Discussed ����'s engagement in the Water Conference & Zero Waste HLM. pic.twitter.com/xDIPuS6pvq