İller Bankası A.Ş. and Bank of China Limited

İller Bankası A.Ş. (ILBANK) has applied a finance from Industrial Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) toward the cost of Local Authorities Development Project (LDP) and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds to eligible payments under “Design Review and Supply & Installation Supervision Services of Solar Power Plant Projects for Local Authorities (IB-ICBC-C1)” which will be implemented by ILBANK, International Relations Department (the Contracting Authority).

The objective of the consulting services is to conduct preparation of Project Summary Documents (PSD), design review & revision of the existing projects in accordance with the latest regulations and industry practices, preparation of full set of bidding documents, supply & installation supervision and defects liability services for Solar Power Plant Projects (“Projects”) located in different cities of Turkey. The number of the cities and Projects will vary depending on the size and estimated budget of the Projects. However, the final number of Projects have been decided in the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents to be sent to the selected consultant



The services to be performed shall include;

• Preparation of Project Summary Documents (PSD) based on the available information.

• Design review, complete (if needed) and finalize all existing designs including all required calculations, drawings, details considering technical requirements and applicable standards in compliance with the latest regulations and industry practices.

• Preparation of all necessary technical specifications, Activity (Price) Schedules, Cost estimates and tender documents with respect to final design & drawings.

• Providing technical assistance to the Contracting Authority during the bidding and evaluation period.

• Conducting supply & installation supervision services for workshop production & onsite installation, testing, commissioning and acceptance of the Works including defects liability period.

• Acting as the Engineer under the supply & installation contracts.

(For detailed information Terms of Reference can be reached at www.ilbank.gov.tr)

Consultancy services are expected to be tendered under one lot or multiple lots according to the size and estimated budget of the Projects as well as the geographical location of the cities. The Client may have the option to shortlist the interested consultants in one or more groups in accordance with their qualifications and experience for the required specific services.

The duration of services is envisaged as 22 months (Preparation of PID&BD, Design Review and tender period is 4 months + supply & installation supervision period is 6 months and the Defects Liability Period is 12 months) after contract signing.

ILBANK now invites eligible consulting firms (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services.

The selection criteria are:

➢ Experience in renewable energy projects that are similar to the required services in size, similarity and complexity with a minimum project completion of 100 MW in total within the duration of the last 10 years

➢ Financial status with consultancy turnover in past five (2015-2019) years

➢ Availability of appropriate skills among key personnel, team composition, etc. ➢ Knowledge for local legislation and regulations in Renewable Energy and Power Sector

Consultants should provide the below listed information;

✓ Company information: name, status, address, telephone number, facsimile number, year of establishment, contact person for the project, turnover for the previous 5 (five) years (2015-2016-2017-2018-2019), number of permanent staff and part-timers, fields of expertise;

✓ Details of experience in similar assignments undertaken, including value of consulting services and value of works, location, number of staff involved in the contract, name of the Client, name of partners for contract execution and share of services, source of financing, type of services provided, contract commencement and completion dates, brief description of the contract;

✓ Letters of recommendation from previous Employers;

✓ Form of association (sub-contractor/joint venture) for the execution of the contract(s), if the case may be, and identification of the leading company. Same information shall be submitted for the leading company and the associate companies.

✓ A list of ongoing assignments including the start and end dates and the personnel involved.

Consultants may associate to enhance their qualifications. The “association” may take the form of a Joint Venture or a sub consultancy. In case of a Joint Venture (JV), all members of the JV will be evaluated jointly for the purpose of short listing and shall be jointly and severally liable for the assignment and shall sign the contract after tender award. Interested consultants should clearly indicate the structure of their “association” and the duties of the partners and sub consultants in their application. The qualifications of the sub consultants proposed by interested Consultants will be added to the qualifications of the Consultants for the purpose of the evaluation. Consultants planning to use such sub consultants shall specify the activity(ies) or parts of the Services proposed to be subcontracted along with details of the proposed sub consultants including their qualification and experience. Unclear expression of interests in terms of “in association with” and/or “in affiliation with” and etc. may not be considered for short listing.

Consultants will be shortlisted in accordance with the procedures set out in the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers (Procurement in Investment Project Financing, July 2016, revised November 2017 and August 2018) (hereinafter referred to as “Procurement Regulations”). Interested consultants may obtain further information thorough e-mail or at the address below from 10:00 a.m. to 16:00 hours, local time.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 3.17 of the Procurement Regulations, setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Selection Based on the Consultants’ Qualifications (CQS) method set out in the Procurement Regulations. Consultants are required to include the name and reference number of the tasks (IB-ICBC-C1) in their Expression of Interests. Expressions of interest must be delivered to the e-mail addresses below by 7 th of May, 2020 | 16:00 (local time). The Applications shall be only submitted in pdf format by e-mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Letter of Application as well as with attached documents requested above (signed, stamped and scanned) shall be sent through the official e-mail of the Interested Consultants within the specified time. ILBANK reserves the right to reject the applications received after the above-referenced date.

İLBANK

Uluslararası İlişkiler Dairesi Başkanlığı

Sözleşme Yönetimi Müdürlüğü

The Client’s Representative: Özkan ÇÜÇEN, Manager of Contract Management

Kızılırmak Mahallesi Ufuk Üniversitesi Caddesi No:12 Çankaya

ÇANKAYA /ANKARA / TURKEY

Tel : +90 (312) 509 79 05

Fax : +90 (312) 509 79 48

E-mail : pybsatinalma@ilbank.gov.tr, ilbankpyb@gmail.com

Web : www.ilbank.gov.tr