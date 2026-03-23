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Aliağa Petkimspor'dan kritik galibiyet

Aliağa Petkimspor, sahasında Bursaspor Basketbol'u 91-82 mağlup ederek haftayı galibiyetle kapattı. Ev sahibi ekip, maç boyunca üstün bir performans sergiledi.

AA23 Mart 2026 Pazartesi 21:53 - Güncelleme:
Aliağa Petkimspor'dan kritik galibiyet
ABONE OL

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde 23. haftanın son maçında Aliağa Petkimspor, konuk ettiği Bursaspor Basketbol'u 91-82 yendi.

Salon: ENKA

Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu, Polat Parlak, Tolga Akkuşoğlu

Aliağa Petkimspor: Boran Güler 3, Whittaker 23, Efianayi 16, Blumbergs 11, Sajus 3, Brown 5, Franke 16, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 8, Troy Selim Şav 6, Floyd

Bursaspor Basketbol: Childress 4, Yavuz Gültekin 10, Konontsuk 5, Nnoko 11, Georges-Hunt 14, Berk Can Akın 4, Delaurier 6, Yesukan Onar 4, Smith 13, King 11

1.⁠ ⁠Periyot: 19-18

Devre: 47-39

3.⁠ ⁠Periyot: 69-57

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