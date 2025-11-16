İSTANBUL 20°C / 15°C
17 Kasım 2025 Pazartesi
  • Fenerbahçe Beko'dan üst üste 7. galibiyet
Spor

Fenerbahçe Beko'dan üst üste 7. galibiyet

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Esenler Erokspor'u 94-80 mağlup ederek ligde üst üste 7. galibiyetini elde etti.

16 Kasım 2025 Pazar 23:02
Fenerbahçe Beko'dan üst üste 7. galibiyet
ABONE OL

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk olduğu Esenler Erokspor'u 94-80 yendi.

Bu sonuçla sarı-lacivertli takım, ligde 7. galibiyetini aldı. Esenler Erokspor ise 4. yenilgisini yaşadı.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Ali Şakacı, Alper Özgök, Alper Gökçebel

Esenler Erokspor: Crawford 4, Galloway 4, Egehan Arna 10, Simmons 3, Cornelie 5, Pangos 10, Erten Gazi, Thomas Akyazılı, Thurman 12, Love 19, Ahmet Düverioğlu 13

Fenerbahçe Beko: Hall 6, Horton-Tucker 10, Tarık Biberovic 7, Jantunen 7, Melli 10, Bacot 15, Metecan Birsen 7, Baldwin 11, Melih Mahmutoğlu 6, Onuralp Bitim 3, Colson 12, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu

1. Periyot: 18-21

Devre: 39-47

3. Periyot: 58-73

Beş faulle çıkanlar: 30.22 Cornelie (Esenler Erokspor), 37.27 Bacot (Fenerbahçe Beko)

