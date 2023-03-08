İSTANBUL 17°C / 10°C
Golden State Warriors'a Stephen Curry'nin 40 sayısı da yetmedi

Amerikan Basketbol Ligi'nde (NBA) Batı Konferansı'ndaki play-off resmi açısından önem taşıyan mücadelede Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors'ı 137-128 mağlup etti.

8 Mart 2023 Çarşamba 12:08 - Güncelleme:
Golden State Warriors'a Stephen Curry'nin 40 sayısı da yetmedi
7 oyuncunun çift haneli skor ürettiği Thunder'da 33 sayı, 6 asistle oynayan Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ve 17 sayı, 17 asist, 11 ribauntla "triple double" yapan Josh Giddey öne çıktı.

Warriors cephesindeyse Stephen Curry 40 sayı, 7 asist, 6 ribaunt, Klay Thompson 23 ve Jonathan Kuminga 21 sayı üretti.

SONUÇLAR

Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks: 123-134

Detroit Pistons-Washington Wizards: 117-119

New York Knicks-Charlotte Hornets: 105-112

Minnesota Timberwolves-Philadelphia 76ers: 94-117

Houston Rockets-Brooklyn Nets: 96-118

Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors: 137-128

Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz: 120-116

Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies: 112-103

