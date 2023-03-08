Golden State Warriors'a Stephen Curry'nin 40 sayısı da yetmedi

7 oyuncunun çift haneli skor ürettiği Thunder'da 33 sayı, 6 asistle oynayan Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ve 17 sayı, 17 asist, 11 ribauntla "triple double" yapan Josh Giddey öne çıktı.
Warriors cephesindeyse Stephen Curry 40 sayı, 7 asist, 6 ribaunt, Klay Thompson 23 ve Jonathan Kuminga 21 sayı üretti.
Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks: 123-134
Detroit Pistons-Washington Wizards: 117-119
New York Knicks-Charlotte Hornets: 105-112
Minnesota Timberwolves-Philadelphia 76ers: 94-117
Houston Rockets-Brooklyn Nets: 96-118
Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors: 137-128
Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz: 120-116
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies: 112-103