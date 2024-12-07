İSTANBUL 16°C / 12°C
8 Aralık 2024 Pazar
Manchester United evinde kaybetti

İngiltere Premier Lig'in 15. hafta maçında Manchester United, Nottingham Forest'ı konuk etti. Old Trafford Stadyumu'ndaki mücadeleyi konuk ekip 3-2 kazandı.

7 Aralık 2024 Cumartesi 23:55
Manchester United evinde kaybetti
İngiltere Premier Lig'in 15. hafta maçında Manchester United, Nottingham Forest'ı konuk etti. Old Trafford Stadyumu'ndaki mücadeleyi konuk ekip 3-2 kazandı.

Nottingham Forest'a galibiyeti getiren golleri 2'de Nikola Milenkovic, 47'de Morgan Gibbs-White ve 54'te Chris Wood kaydetti. Manchester United'ın gollerini ise 18'de Rasmus Höjlund ile 61'de Bruno Fernandes attı.

Ruben Amorim'in ekibi bu mağlubiyetin ardından 19 puanda kaldı. Nottingham Forest ise 25 puana yükseldi.

İngiltere Premier Lig'in bir sonraki haftasında Manchester United, Manchester City deplasmanına gidecek. Nottingham Forest ise Aston Villa'yı konuk edecek.

