Premier Lig'de fikstür belli oldu

İngiltere Premier League’de 2020-2021 sezonunun fikstürü belli oldu. Son şampiyon Liverpool, ligin ilk haftasında 16 yıl sonra Premier League’e yükselen Leeds United'ı Anfield Road’da konuk edecek.
İşte ilk hafta maçları...
12 Eylül Cumartesi:
Burnley – Manchester United
Crystal Palace - Southampton
Fulham - Arsenal
Liverpool - Leeds United
Manchester City - Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur - Everton
West Bromwich Albion – Leicester City
West Ham United – Newcastle United
14 Eylül Pazartesi:
Brighton & Hove Albion - Chelsea
Sheffield United – Wolverhampton Wanderers