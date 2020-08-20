İSTANBUL 28°C / 19°C
Spor

Premier Lig'de fikstür belli oldu

İngiltere Premier Lig 2020-2021 sezonunun fikstürü çekildi. İşte ilk hafta oynanacak maçlar...

20 Ağustos 2020 Perşembe 11:16 - Güncelleme: 20 Ağustos 2020 Perşembe 11:29
İngiltere Premier League’de 2020-2021 sezonunun fikstürü belli oldu. Son şampiyon Liverpool, ligin ilk haftasında 16 yıl sonra Premier League’e yükselen Leeds United'ı Anfield Road’da konuk edecek.

İşte ilk hafta maçları...

12 Eylül Cumartesi:

Burnley – Manchester United

Crystal Palace - Southampton

Fulham - Arsenal

Liverpool - Leeds United

Manchester City - Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur - Everton

West Bromwich Albion – Leicester City

West Ham United – Newcastle United

14 Eylül Pazartesi:

Brighton & Hove Albion - Chelsea

Sheffield United – Wolverhampton Wanderers

