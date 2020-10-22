İSTANBUL 23°C / 15°C
  • Trabzonspor, Kadıköy'de galibiyete hasret
Spor

Trabzonspor, Kadıköy'de galibiyete hasret

Süper Lig'de Fenerbahçe'ye karşı 23 yıldır deplasmanda kazanamayan Trabzonspor, bu hafta sonu Kadıköy'de galibiyet hasretini sonlandırmaya çalışacak.

AA22 Ekim 2020 Perşembe 13:03 - Güncelleme: 22 Ekim 2020 Perşembe 13:03
Süper Lig'in 6. haftasında 25 Ekim Pazar günü Fenerbahçe'ye konuk olacak Trabzonspor, rakibi karşısında deplasmanda oynadığı lig maçlarındaki galibiyet hasretini sonlandırmaya çalışacak.

Süper Lig'de ilk 5 haftada 1 galibiyet, 2 beraberlik ve 2 mağlubiyet alarak 5 puan toplayan Karadeniz ekibini, hafta sonunda zorlu bir karşılaşma bekliyor.

Sarı-lacivertli ekibi İstanbul'da en son 23 Ağustos 1997'de 3-1'lik skorla mağlup eden bordo-mavililer, ardından rakibiyle dış sahada oynadığı 23 lig maçından da 3 puan çıkaramadı. Bu maçlardan 12'sini kaybeden Trabzonspor, 11'inden ise beraberlikle ayrıldı.

KUPADA KAZANDI

Rakibine karşı ligde uzun zamandır dış sahada kazanamayan bordo-mavililer, geçen sezon Ziraat Türkiye Kupası yarı finalinde Kadıköy'de Fenerbahçe'yi yenmişti.

Karadeniz ekibi, Fenerbahçe'yi İstanbul'da oynanan rövanş maçında Sörloth (2) ve Novak'ın golleriyle 3-1 mağlup ederek finale yükselen taraf olmuştu.

SON 23 LİG MAÇI

Trabzonspor'un Fenerbahçe deplasmanında galibiyete hasret kaldığı son 23 lig maçının sezon ve skorları şöyle:

1998-99: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0

1999-00: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1

2000-01: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 5 - 2

2001-02: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 0

2002-03: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2

2003-04: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 1

2004-05: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1

2005-06: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2

2006-07: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2 (İzmir'de oynandı)

2007-08: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2

2008-09: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2009-10: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

2010-11: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0

2011-12: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0 (Lig Grubu)

Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0 (Süper Final)

2012-13: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2013-14: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2014-15: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0

2015-16: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0

2016-17: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

2017-18: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2

2018-19: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

2019-20: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1

